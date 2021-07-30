East Godavari police destroy 20,400 litres of ID liquor near Uppada beach

Kakinada

30 July 2021 15:26 IST

The East Godavari police led by SP M.Raveendranath Babu on Friday destroyed more than 20,400 litres of ID liquor near Uppada beach.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, Mr. Ravindranath Babu has said; “Above 20,400 litres of ID liquor has been seized during the recent raids conducted across the East Godavari district. The liquor destroyed on Friday worth ₹50 lakh”.

The Law and Order police and Special Enforcement Bureau (Sand and Liquor) teams conducted the raids on the potential spots where they seized the liquor. However, the police destroyed the jaggery wash on the spot during the raids. The SEB is led by Joint Director (SEB-East Godavari) A. Ramadevi.

“The liquor has been seized in the 1605 cases: 450 cases reported in Kakinada city and rural limits, 315 in Peddapauram, 125 in Rampa agency and other places”, said Mr. Raveendranath Babu. Since May 2020, a whopping 11,108 cases have been registered, 81,000 litres of ID liquor was seized and 57 lakh litres of jaggery wash was destroyed in the district.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu has promised employment opportunities for the youth belonging to the families engaged in the production of ID liquor. “Nearly 4,500 youth from the families producing and trading ID liquor have been offered employment, persuading their families to quit the trade and production in Krishna district. I am preparing to replicate the same model in East Godavari district”, said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.