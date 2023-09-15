HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

East Godavari Legal Services Authority provides medical aid to ragpickers, workers

Workers in the unorganised sector are entitled to legal aid under NLSA Scheme, says District Judge

September 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Workers being screened at the medical camp at the District Legal Services Authority office in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Workers being screened at the medical camp at the District Legal Services Authority office in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

East Godavari District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairperson Gandham Suneetha on Friday said that workers engaged in the unorganised sector are entitled to get legal aid under the NLSA (Legal Services to the Workers in the Unorganised Sector) Scheme, 2015.

She conducted a medical camp for the ragpickers who supply waste to the recycling units in the city.

On Tuesday, Ms. Suneetha inspected a few recycling centres and observed the working conditions of the ragpickers and other workers in the unorganised sector. 

“The unorganised sector workers should be ensured safe working conditions and health care as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal. The workers could seek legal aid from the DLSA, apart from seeking any aid as per the 2015 scheme,” she said. 

In an official release, DLSA Secretary Pratyusha Kumari said that at least 100 ragpickers have undergone various medical examinations during the camp. 

“We have distributed equipment for the protection of the workers at their workplace. The ragpickers and workers engaged in the municipality’s sanitation wing have been covered in the camp,” she said. 

The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and DLSA jointly conducted the medical camp. A team of doctors led by Municipal Health Officer Dr. Vinootna extended their services at the camp.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / medical service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.