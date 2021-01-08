East Godavari groundwater assessment report to be ready by February

KAKINADA

08 January 2021 16:46 IST

As many as 12 areas have been found that they had over exploited the groundwater source than the actual requirement

East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday said that 'East Godavari District Groundwater Assessment Report-2020' would be prepared by February end to submit it to the State government for planning the future conservation measures.

The assessment is done once in three years. As many as 12 areas have been found that they had over exploited the groundwater source than the actual requirement. The first assessment was carried out in 2004-05.

In a virtual meeting with the officials from the 12 departments including groundwater, agriculture and irrigation, Mr. Muralidhar has said that groundwater assessment report would be submitted to the State government, apart from examining the existing scenario of the availability of groundwater sources and management in the district. "The final assessment will be prepared by February end', said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

