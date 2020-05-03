East Godavari district can breathe easy from Monday

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday announced that the life in the district would return to normal from Monday, except in the 12 containment zones, where existing restrictions would remain in force.

A majority of the containment zones are falling in the urban bodies of Rajamahendravaram, Pithapuram, and Tuni. The district administrative headquarters of Kakinada is in the green zone.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has said that the district has been declared as orange zone and may become green zone if there is no case till May 21. The last COVID-19 case was registered on May 1 in the district.

“The normalcy will prevail across the district on Monday, except in the 12 containment zones. All the industries, commercial trade operations in the standalone establishments, 507 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are permitted to resume their operations with certain restrictions from Monday.”

Ban on public transportation remains in force while private transportation service will be available in the district. Social, religious, and political gatherings and other places of the gathering will not be allowed until further guidelines.

The industrial activity will be permitted 24x7 while commercial activities and movements of people will be allowed only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Medical tests

“As many as 2,768 migrants belong to different States have been found stranded in the district during the lockdown. A total of 885 migrants from various districts have also been stranded. Medical tests are being conducted for all the migrants as part of steps to send them back to their destinations.”

The district has 28 active cases among the 45 cases. A maximum of one thousand tests are being done every day. “As many as 2,768 persons in the quarantine centres will be sent back to their home,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

District COVID Containment Officer Kanthilal Dande has directed the district authorities to ensure setting up of special wings in all the hospitals from Monday.