Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari Collector withdraws order on lockdown

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday withdrew the order imposing lockdown in the district. However, the lockdown was restricted to the containment zones and buffer areas from Thursday. There will be no lockdown in the rest of the district.

In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy stated: “The restrictions will remain in force in the 83 containment zones. However, restaurants, religious places, shopping malls and street vending points will be opened between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the buffer areas as part of the partial lockdown.”

Meanwhile, 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the district, according to a bulletin released by the District Collector.

