December 30, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Saturday suspended Gopalapuram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) R. Sridevi on the charges of negligence in implementing government schemes and absence from meetings convened by the Collector. In an official release, Ms. Madhavilatha has said that Ms. Sridevi has also failed to monitor the development works in Gopalapuram mandal.