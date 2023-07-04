HamberMenu
East Godavari Collector promises action to name government school block after Alluri Sitarama Raju

July 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Tuesday promised to examine the possibility of naming a block of Bangarayya government school (Ullithota) after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. 

Ms. Madhavilatha, Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and others on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the statue of Alluri, marking his 125th birth anniversary celebrations on the banks of the River Godavari in the city. 

During the event, Alluri Sitarama Raju Yuvajana Sangham appealed to the Collector to name a block of the Bangarayya school in Kovvuru Assembly segment after Alluri. Minister for Home and Disaster Management T. Vanita also paid floral tributes to Alluri’s statue as part of the celebrations.

