East Godavari, Chittoor win beach wrestling competitions

80 girls and boys take part in the competitions

East Godavari and Chittoor districts won the title of the State-level beach wrestling competitions in the girls and boys wing respectively while host Visakhapatnam secured the third place among girls in the first State-level S. Kodandaramaiah Memorial Junior Beach Wrestling Competitions, held at RK Beach here, on Sunday.

The competitions were conducted jointly by the the AP Wrestling Association and the Visakhapatnam District Wrestling Association.

Visakhapatnam West MLA and Visakhapatnam Olympic Association chairman P.G.V.R. Naidu, who inaugurated the competition, described Kodandaramaiah as the ‘Bhismacharya’ of sports, who was instrumental in Visakhapatnam getting several sports facilities. He had also brought several national and international sports competitions to the city, the MLA said.

VOA secretary M.V. Manikyalu presided.

AP Wrestling Association president R.K. Purushottam, Kodandaramaiah’s son Sridhar, VOA chief patron T.S.R. Prasad, Visakhapatnam Wrestling Association president V. Sharat Dora, secretary T. Jyothirmai, Visakha Container Terminal representative Naresh Kumar, Visakhapatnam Basketball Association president Sunil Mahanty, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association representative Varma were among those who attended the inaugural function.

As many as 80 girls and boys from various districts of the State participated in the competitions.

K.N. Harsihta of Chittoor, D. Pujita (Prakasam), Y. Deepti (Visakhapatnam), K. Dharani (Chittoor), R. Ganesh (Chittoor), Y. Poorna Vinay Kumar (East Godavari) and B. Chandramouli (Visakhapatnam) won gold medals in different categories and have qualified for the national-level competitions to be held in Haryana from November 2.

Mr. Naidu handed over the prizes to the winners at the ceremony held in the evening.