East Godavari breaches 2,000-mark

Forty one per cent of total COVID-19 cases reported in East Godavari district in July are from the district headquarters of Kakinada.
A total of 301 persons among the 751 persons, tested positive in July till Monday morning, belong to Kakinada city and rural.
In the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, the single-day highest spike of 104 cases has been reported in the Kakinada city and rural. “A record number of 81 persons have been infected with the virus since Sunday morning in Kakinada,” according to the district health bulletin.
In the district, the tally crossed the 2,000-mark as the total number of cases was 2,147 by Monday morning with 192 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.
“Fourteen per cent of the cases among the district total of 2,147 cases are from Kakinadada city and rural,” according to the health bulletins. Since the beginning, Kakinada witnessed 225 cases.
District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy recently said that negligence of people was the prime reason for the spread of virus in the district.
