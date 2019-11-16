Ease sand crisis: JSP

Jana Sena Party Nellore City in-charge K.Vinod Reddy on Friday urged the YSR Congress Party government to take immediate steps to open more sand reaches and revive the construction activity that had been crippled because of acute sand shortage.

Speaking after distributing food packets to over 2000 construction workers, he said thousands of construction workers in the city were rendered jobless after the YSRCP came to power. Instead of addressing the issue, the ruling YSRCP was resorting to ‘slanderous personal attack’ against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

The construction workers from Tadikala Bazaar centre, Kotha hall centre and Venkateswarapuram, among other places, thanked the JSP for its gesture.