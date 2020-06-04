Andhra Pradesh

E.A.S. Sarma hails NGT ruling

Management should be punished for loss of life: E.A.S. Sarma

Social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma on Wednesday welcomed the NGT ruling that LG Polymers had absolute liability for the loss of life following the May 7 styrene vapour leak incident from its chemical plant in the city. Mr. Sarma, whose petition against the LG Polymers management had been taken up for hearing, said the suo motu order by the NGT after constituting a committee of experts was justified. He said under no circumstances the plant should be allowed to reopen and the management should be punished for loss of life and damage caused to the environment. Reacting to the NGT order in the case, he told The Hindu that the NGT had come to the conclusion that the company attracted absolute liability for the accident. The extent of liability would depend on further studies.

