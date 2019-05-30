Andhra Pradesh

Earthmover operator makes models of battle tank, rifle

Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni taking a look at the wooden models of war tank and rifle in Kakinada on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni taking a look at the wooden models of war tank and rifle in Kakinada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

He presents them to East Godavari SP’s office

An operator of earthmover, who had a penchant for carpentry, made the models of a battle tank and rifle with wood and presented it to the Superintendent of Police’s office here on Wednesday.

Pampana Nagendra, 21, of Komaragiri Venkatarayapalem village in Uppada Kothapalli mandal, completed his ITI in fitter trade and currently working as earthmover operator in his village.

Cash reward

As his father Venkata Ramana had been eking out a livelihood from carpentry, Mr. Nagendra too developed interest in the trade and learnt it from his father. With the help of his father and friends, he made the models of battle tank and AK 47 rifle and presented them to the SP’s office. Lauding the craftsmanship of the youngster, SP Vishal Gunni presented him a cash reward of ₹10,000 and told him that the models would be displayed on the premises of the district police headquarters.

Mr. Nagendra said armed services were close to his heart from the childhood and he had even made an attempt to join the Army.

