Early onset of monsoon kindlesfarmers’ hope for good kharif

The NTR Jalasayam near Chittoor received a good inflows on Sunday.

CHITTOOR

06 June 2021 23:23 IST

63 of 66 mandals in Chittoor district record 2,137 mm rain in a day

Farmers of the partially rain-shadow district of Chittoor are a happy lot with good rainfall this month. After a gap of half a decade, the arrival of southwest monsoon to Chittoor is being considered on time as the 63 of the total 66 mandals of the district recorded 2,137 mm rainfall on Sunday.

The monsoon rain has kindled farmer’ hope for a good kharif season when it comes to yield. The groundnut farmers are getting ready for sowing operations in about 1.4 lakh hectares. Paddy is cultivated in about 20,000 hectares in the district, and sugarcane in about 15,000 hectares. Officials said the early onset of monsoon this year is prompting the farmers to intensify farm operations. Tavanampalle and Chittoor rural mandals witnesses a precipitation of more than 100 mm, giving a breather to farmers who expect bumper crops this kharif season.

Joint Director (Agriculture) S. Dorasani told The Hindu that the Khariff season had a very good start with excess rainfall in Chittoor. “As per the weather forecast, the monsoon is going to be vigorous this year. Apart from the eastern mandals, several farmers in the western mandals can now start farm operations,” she said.

The official said as groundnut happens to be the principal crop of the district, 80,000 quintals of seed would be distributed to farmers on a war-footing as the sowing would commence from June 15. “Some farmers in the eastern mandals have already started the sowing operations, thanks to good groundwater table there. We will be encouraging intercropping this karif season,” said Ms. Dorasani.

Meanwhile, a downpour was reported in Puthalapattu and Tavanampalle and a dozen of western mandals from Saturday night till early hours of Sunday.

The officials said two crest gates of the NTR Jalasayam near Chittoor were lifted in view of the heavy inflows.