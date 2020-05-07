Early morning fog and pungent smell rudely wake up RR Venkatapuram residents

It was around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday when thick fog engulfed the villages of RR Venkatapuram here. While a few locals thought that it was fire accident due to a short circuit in their houses, some felt there might be some fire accident in the colony. But within minutes, they realised that there was a mishap in the LG Polymers, as pungent smell hit their nostrils.

‘Run, run, run’

“As we opened the doors, we saw people running on the streets. Women carrying their children, men carrying small bags, stuffing them with all valuables that they could lay their hands on. People were screaming ‘run run run’ to save their lives, without caring to lock their houses” said Babu Rao, a resident of RR Venkapuram.

Police reached the spot immediately after information. A number of police jeeps, patrol vehicles, ambulances, rushed to the spot within minutes followed by a couple of RTC buses. Some left in their own vehicles, while a few auto-rickshsaw drivers picked their neighbours and left the area. There were a few residents in the surrounding areas of RR Venkatapuram, who locked themselves in their houses frightened over the panic situation. By sunrise, lanes of RR Venkatapuram were deserted.

Vehicles rush to rescue

“There was thick fog on the road. A number of people were evacuated in buses and police jeeps. Some fell on the road itself. We were frightened and locked ourselves in the house. Many police personnel too fell sick and some people were seen lying unconscious on the road,” said Mani Kumar, a mechanical engineer from RR Venkatapuram.

A number of people came running till the Simhachalam-Pendurthi road and fell down. Locals in the surrounding areas of Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam provided them with water.

“We had breathing problems and were unable to see the road properly due to the thick fog. I heard few fell in the drains while running,” said Ramana, a resident of RR Venkatapuram.

Nearby residents too evacuate

By 8 a.m. many people in the surrounding areas of Naidu Thota, Pendurti, Gopalpatnam and even nearby areas of RR Venkatapuram evacuated their houses and left for their relatives’ houses far from the area. Many families left on their two-wheelers, cars and camped under trees near Adavivaram for a while. Locals of Simhachalam, Adavivaram provided them water, fruits and eatables.

A few villagers went to the LG Polymers plant site and to stage a protest demanding stringent action against the authorities.