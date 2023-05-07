ADVERTISEMENT

Early justice possible with legal services authority: High Court judge

May 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Every citizen must have legal literacy; the legal services authority was established to guarantee legal aid and justice to the public, especially the poor, women and children, says Justice Ch. Manavendranath Roy 

The Hindu Bureau

State Legal Services Authority executive chairman and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai handing over financial aid to a boy who lost his parents to COVID-19, during a programme in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

Executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai on May 7 (Sunday) said that early justice could be possible through the legal service authority. He was inaugurating the Nyaya Seva Sadan Bhavan in Rajamahendravaram city.

In his address, Justice Ch. Manavendranath Roy said every citizen needed to have legal literacy. The legal services authority was established to guarantee legal aid and justice to the public, especially the poor, women and children, he said.

East Godavari district judge Gandham Sunita explained the contributions of the district legal services authority (DLSA) towards clearing pending cases and offering legal aid to the needy. 

On the occasion, cheques for ₹10 lakh were handed over to nine children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The aid was offered through the State government. 

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao and DLSA secretary K. Pratyusha Kumari were also present.

