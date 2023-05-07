HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Early justice possible with legal services authority: High Court judge

Every citizen must have legal literacy; the legal services authority was established to guarantee legal aid and justice to the public, especially the poor, women and children, says Justice Ch. Manavendranath Roy 

May 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
State Legal Services Authority executive chairman and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai handing over financial aid to a boy who lost his parents to COVID-19, during a programme in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

State Legal Services Authority executive chairman and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai handing over financial aid to a boy who lost his parents to COVID-19, during a programme in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

Executive chairman of State Legal Services Authority and Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai on May 7 (Sunday) said that early justice could be possible through the legal service authority. He was inaugurating the Nyaya Seva Sadan Bhavan in Rajamahendravaram city.

In his address, Justice Ch. Manavendranath Roy said every citizen needed to have legal literacy. The legal services authority was established to guarantee legal aid and justice to the public, especially the poor, women and children, he said.

East Godavari district judge Gandham Sunita explained the contributions of the district legal services authority (DLSA) towards clearing pending cases and offering legal aid to the needy. 

On the occasion, cheques for ₹10 lakh were handed over to nine children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The aid was offered through the State government. 

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao and DLSA secretary K. Pratyusha Kumari were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.