Early detection saves women from breast, cervical cancer, say experts

Free cancer screening camp on Women’s Day

Venkata Padma Hospital managing director M. Venkateswara Rao speaking on Sunday in Vizianagaram on the benefits of cancer screening.

Free cancer screening camp on Women’s Day

Medical experts on Sunday said that early detection of cervical and breast cancer would ensure a complete recovery for patients from the disease with little medical expenses.

With more cases of cancer being reported in Vizianagaram district, Venkata Padma Hospital in Vizianagaram and Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Visakhapatnam decided to hold a joint free screening camp for women on the occasion of World Women’s Day to be celebrated on March 8.

Addressing reporters, Venkata Padma Hospital managing director M. Venkateswara Rao said that hundreds of women were dying every year due to lack of awareness and timely treatment for these two cancers.

Gandhi Cancer Hospital CEO A.M.A. Manimuthu said that usage of advanced technology in screening would help patients get accurate details within no time.

Vizianagaram Cancer Hospital Sadhana Samiti president Bhisetti Babji urged the government to establish a cancer hospital by 2025 and set up a screening centre for the benefit of people in the district..

Senior gynaecologist M. Padmakumari and Rotary Club president Narayana Murthy were present.