Early detection key to cancer cure, says Roja

APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja has said that several women are falling victims to cancer due to delayed diagnosis and in such a scenario awareness on the disease plays a key role in preventing loss of lives.

Ms. Roja flagged off and took part in the 3K marathon walk organised by the American Oncology Institute (AOI) and others to mark World Cancer Day as part of Nyla, a long-term campaign aimed at awareness on early detection of cancer in women.

Speaking on the occasion, she said early detection of cancer could not only prevent fatality but also lead to permanent cure.

She said that the YSRCP government was taking steps to make AP free from cancer and as part of it has included treatment for cancer in the Arogya Sri scheme.

Arogya Sri Trust CEO A. Mallikarjuna said that 5.8 lakh cases of cancer in women were reported in 2018 in India and less than 10% of them weree due to hereditary. “With the available medicines and treatments it is possible to overcome the disease, if detected in the early stages,” he said.

Central MLA M. Vishnu, District Medical and Health Officer T.S.R. Murthy, NRI Academy of Sciences president N. Upendranath, AOI medical director N. Subba Rao and others took part in the event.