Early detection key to cancer cure: DGP

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said that early detection is a crucial and critical element in cancer care as the disease could be prevented from advancing further with timely treatment. Mr. Sawang along with police personnel was inaugurating the ‘Grace cancer run’ a virtual programme organised by the Grace Cancer Foundation conducted simultaneously across various locations on Saturday.
Mr. Sawang flagged of the virtual event along with Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others. Speaking on the occasion he said awareness about cancer was key to fighting cancer as early detection plays an important role in treating the disease.
He said that the virtual run was an attempt to create awareness among the masses and the AP police takes pride in association with the foundation for taking the message to the public.
Police personnel in large numbers took part in the 5K run as part of the event on M.G. Road strictly following the COVID safety measures.
