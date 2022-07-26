EAPCET topper aims at CSE in IIT Bombay

Boya Haren Sathvik celebrating his success along with his parents at his house in Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

July 26, 2022 21:56 IST

He qualified in JEE Mains with 100 percentile

Son of a municipal school teacher couple, Boya Haren Sathvik, who topped the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2022 (EAPCET) engineering stream, wishes to study Computer Science Engineering to make a career in the software industry.

Among the top 10 rankers are those who took the examination at Hyderabad.

Sathvik’s father B.A. Loknath is a physical education teacher in MGM Municipal High School at Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district and mother K. Padmaja is a biology teacher in the same school. The joy of the parents knew no bounds as soon as the results were out on Tuesday at noon, but Sathvik rushed back to his college in Bengaluru to get coaching for the JEE Advanced, which will be conducted on August 28.

Having qualified in the JEE Mains with 100 percentile, he is aiming at the final test to qualify for his dream course, CSE at IIT Bombay. With his JEE Mains score he is qualified to take admission in any of the NITs in the country if he does not get a seat in the IITs of his choice.

Mr. Loknath was flooded with visitors and phone calls throughout the day after the results were out.

Sathvik had studied in Hindupur till his seventh standard and then joined the Narayana Kennedy campus in Vijayawada for 8th, 9th and 10th classes. For Intermediate, he joined the Narayana Bengaluru campus.