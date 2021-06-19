EAPCET replaces EAMCET, to be held from August 19

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2021 23:43 IST

Notification to be issued on June 24

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2021, formerly called EAMCET, will be conducted online from August 19 to 25 in the State.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that the notification for the test would be issued on June 24 and candidates could submit applications online between June 26 and 25 without a late fee.

There would be a late fee of ₹500 levied on those who apply between July 26 and August 5. Similarly, a late fee of ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 would be levied on applicants between August 6 and August 18.

All other Common Entrance Tests, including Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) for lateral entry for diploma holders, Integrated CET (ICET), PG Engineering CET (PGECET), Law CET, Education CET, Physical Education CET would be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.