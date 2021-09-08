EAPCET (Engineering) results today

VIJAYAWADA

08 September 2021 01:04 IST

Education Minister A. Suresh will release the results of EAPCET- 2021 Engineering stream on August 8 (Wednesday), according to a statement released by the AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

Sources in the department said the government decided to released the results of the MPC stream first to avoid any delay in counselling for engineering seats. A total of 1,66,460 students from across the State took the common entrance test. The government is likely to start the first phase of counselling from September 18, sources added.

