EAPCET-2024 to be conducted from May 16 to 23 in Andhra Pradesh

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET)-2024, scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The test timings are forenoon sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and afternoon sessions from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

At a press conference on Wednesday, A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said the entrance test would be held for candidates of Bi.PC stream in four sessions on May 16 and 17. For those from MPC group, it would be held in nine sessions from May 18 to 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the total 3,61,640 registered candidates, 3,51,921 had downloaded their hall-tickets, he said, adding that in EAPCET-2023, 3,38,739 candidates had qualified.

Prof. Hemachandra said the test would be conducted at 142 centres, which included 49 regional centres, including two in Hyderabad (one each at LB Nagar and Secunderabad).

New test centres

Due to the election counting process, the test centres in Nandyal located at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Management and Technology (RGMIT) and Santhiram College of Engineering had to be changed to Sri Ramakrishna Degree College (Autonomous), Sri Ramakrishna Degree and PG College (Autonomous) and to SVR Engineering College at Nandyal, said Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Kakinada G.V.R. Prasada Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the candidates had been informed about the change through e-mail, SMS and phone calls, and said the candidates should download the revised hall-tickets and appear for the exam at the new test centres.

Candidates would not be permitted to carry any electronic gadgets, or any other material inside the exam centre, and they would not be allowed to write the test even if they were late by one minute, he clarified.

He said all the district Collectors, Superintendents of Police, District Medical and Health Officers, AP State Road Transport Corporation authorities and Electricity Board authorities had been asked to make arrangements for th esmooth conduct of EAPCET-2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.