EAMCET to be held from Sept. 17 to 25

VIJAYAWADA

15 August 2020 10:17 IST

The AP State Council of Higher Education on Friday released the revised schedule for the conduct of the Common Entrance Tests (CETs)-2020.

The APICET, which was earlier scheduled for July 25, will now be conducted on September 10 and 11. The APECET, earlier scheduled for July 24, will now be conducted on September 14; the EAMCET, earlier scheduled from July 27 to 31, will now be held from September 17 to 25. The APPGECET, earlier scheduled from August 2 to 4, will now be held from September 28 to 30; APEdCET scheduled for August 5 earlier will now be conducted on October 1 (Forenoon), APLAWCET, which was scheduled for August 6, will now take place on October 1 (afternoon) and the APPECET, earlier scheduled from August 7 to 9, will now be conducted from October 2 to 5.

