The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a revised schedule for various common entrance tests.

According to a statement, the following are the revised dates: Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) July 24; Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) July 25; Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) from July 27 to 31; Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) from August 2 to 4; Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) August 5; LAW Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) August 6; and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) from August 7 to 9.