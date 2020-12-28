EAMCET: exercise of options from today

Allotments to be displayed on website on January 3

The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education, which jointly conducted EAMCET-2020, have released the schedule of exercising the options for the qualified candidates.

The students who secured 1 to 60,000 ranks can enter their options on December 28 and 29 (Monday and Tuesday) and those who secured ranks from 60001 till the last rank, can exercise their options on December 30 and 31 (Wednesday and Thursday).

The candidates who want to make fresh options or change their options (from ranks 1 to the last rank) can do it on January 1 while allotments will be displayed on the website after 6 p.m. on January 3.

Verification

Those who paid processing fee online and their eligibility status in the web portal shows as ‘not eligible’ or eligible students who want to change the data, can also attend the certificate verification process.

Verification of certificates for ‘special’ candidates who did not attend counselling earlier will be conducted on December 29 at the Government Polyclinic College in Vijayawada.

The verification of certificates for the candidates of general category from rank 1 to the last rank will be conducted in all the helpline centres (HLCs) except at the Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada.

The candidates in the ‘special’ category (physically handicapped, NCC, CAP, Sports and Games) from rank 1 till last rank will have to attend the process at the Government Polytechnic College, Vijayawada on December 29 (Tuesday).

Other issues

To address the issues related to change of mobile number, non-receipt of login ID, registration number or any other corrections, the candidates can approach the nearest helpline centre with valid proof. For problems related to One Time Password (OTP), they can exercise their options after changing their mobile number from the nearest helpline centre.