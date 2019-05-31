Each student should make 10 smokers quit habit: SVIMS chief

As it is possible to quit smoking, a student has to shoulder the responsibility of converting at least 10 smokers into non-smokers, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Director and Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar has said.

Commemorating ‘World No Tobacco Day 2020’ and as part of an year-long ‘Kick tobacco’ campaign, he appealed to the students of healthcare disciplines to make the campaign reach everyone and personally get down to convincing smokers about its ill-effects.

Students of the SVIMS College of Physiotherapy performed a flash mob using music and rhythmic movements depicting cancer, lung disease and heart attack.

“If each student uses social media of one’s choice, like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Whatsapp, to convert 10 smokers close to them into non-smokers by next World No Tobacco Day, it will be the most cost-effective strategy,” was his tip.

Dr. Ravikumar, who is also the president of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, attributed 10% of deaths across the world to tobacco usage.

8 million deaths

Alladi Mohan, head of medicine, said 8 million people were dying every year due to smoking and 1.2 million people due to passive smoking.

Medical Superintendent Alok Sachan and Registrar T.C. Kalawat were present.

Awareness rally

At SVRR Government General Hospital, nurses from various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) took out an awareness rally.

According to Chittoor DM&HO Rama Giddaiah and Deputy DM&HO Aruna Sulochana Devi, smoking had come down from 34% to 23% due to the frequent awareness messages being carried out in cinemas and public programmes.

Daminedu PHC Medical Officer Ambedkar, who led the rally from SVRRGGH to SV Medical College, warned that smokers would have to pay a heavy price for their addiction that would normally begin as a casual habit.