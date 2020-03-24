Each mandal headquarters to have one Telugu medium school

After deciding to make English as the medium of instruction from Classes I to VII in all the government schools from the 2020-21 academic year, the State government has accorded permission to the Commissioner of School Education to continue one Telugu medium school at each mandal headquarters for the sake of students who wish to study in that language.

PIL in HC

The government’s decision assumes significance in the wake of the Legislative Council suggesting a few amendments to the relevant Bill bill passed in the Legislative Assembly.

As the ruling YSRCP did not agree to the amendments, the Bill was put to voting. Also, the GO issued by the government in November last was challenged in the High Court questioning the legality of the government’s move.

In response to the PIL, the Court asked the government to stop the printing of new textbooks.

The government, in a GO on Monday, asked the Director (Text Book Press) to to obtain correct indents and ensure supply of Telugu medium textbooks to the schools as per their enrolment well before the start of the academic year.

The government also said that all minor media schools, except unaided ones, would continue with Urdu, Tamil, Kannada, Odiya as medium of instruction.

In spite of the government’s decision, the number of Telugu medium schools will not be more than 670 in the State if the number of mandals are to be considered.

At present, there are 34,000 primary and upper primary schools in the State where Telugu is the medium of instruction. These apart, there are 10,000 high schools in which both English and Telugu are the media of instruction, says MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao.

“It is a face-saving exercise by the government. The High Court may annul the GO issued in November. The government gave assurances to the High Court that it will continue Telugu medium for those who choose to study in that language,” he says.

Transport charges

The government said in the GO that transport charges would be paid to the students travelling from villages beyond the neighbourhood of the school as per the rates and procedure laid down under the AWP&B of Samagra Shiksha.

The government had earlier planned to make Telugu or Urdu as a compulsory subject.