‘e-Shikshana’ programme in Andhra Pradesh helping cops over technology, language skills

April 03, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika launched the ‘e-Shikshana’ program to build skills needed in investigation and case diary writing which is essential to winning cases in the court of law

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh police officials attending on e-Shikshana training programme in Vizianagaram. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram Police department’s initiative in ensuring training for the personnel in English language and computer knowledge is yielding desired results. These skills are needed in investigation and case diary writing which is essential to winning cases in the court of law.  

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika, who identified the conventional approach in investigation and regular policing activity, launched this ‘e-Shikshana’ programme.

The department took support from the English faculty members of Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET)-Vizianagaram in providing language skills for the officials and staff.  

As many as 200 police officials including DSPs, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and others were provided training. Each batch consisting of around 20 persons will have to undergo four week training programme.

“Mostly, we selected young officers with engineering backgrounds for the ze-Shikshana programme. After the successful completion of the training, they have to train other cops in the respective stations,” said M. Deepika while speaking to The Hindu.

According to her, the training is helping a lot for the sub-inspectors and cops of armed reserve forces when they would join regular policing activity. Many of the AR personnel did not know much about FIR registration, legal correspondence and language skills.

