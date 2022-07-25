TTD adopts online tender system for procurement of raw materials

The IT-savvy TTD has already bid adieu to the offline tender system and espoused ‘e-tendering’ system injecting more transparency in the procedure

TTD’s annual purchase of raw materials that go into the making of laddu and other anna prasadams runs anywhere between ₹450 to ₹500 crores a year. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The IT-savvy TTD has already bid adieu to the offline tender system and espoused ‘e-tendering’ system injecting more transparency in the procedure

‘e-procurement’ - is now the buzzword of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) whose annual purchase of raw materials that go into the making of laddu and other anna prasadams runs anywhere between ₹450 to ₹500 crores a year.

Taking into cognizance the gargantuan volume of its requirements, the IT-savvy TTD has already bid adieu to the offline tender system and espoused ‘e-tendering’ system injecting more transparency in the procedure.

The TTD has a robust procurement system in place that sans any kind of human interference.

Tenders are invited online and consignments received are stocked in the monolithic godowns spread at a two acre site in the vicinity of Alipri in Tirupati after undergoing a thorough testing process.

According to the records, the TTD annually purchases about 61,50,000 kilograms of ghee, sugar (14,400 tonnes), Bengal gram dal (9,200 tonnes), Sona Masuri slender variety rice (4,680 tonnes), toor dal (1,200 tonnes), dried grapes (540 tonnes), cashew splits (144 tonnes), cardamom (162 tonnes) in addition to 1,04,000 tins of refined Sunflower oil each weighing 15 kilograms, red gram dal (876 tonnes) green gram dal (284 tonnes) black gram dal (215 tonnes) jaggery 1,300 tonnes) seedless and fibre less tamarind (237 tonnes) mustard seeds (61.68 tonnes) coriander seeds (54.75 tonnes) black pepper (25.55 tonnes) turmeric powder (25.55 tonnes) and other ingredients for use at the temple of Lord Venkateswara as well as under its pet Nitya Annadanam scheme.

According to stipulations only those who are registered with A.P. Technological Services are alone eligible to take part in the tenders.

The participants have to qualify both the technical and financial bids before being awarded with the contract. Submission of annual turnover certificate attested by a registered Chartered Accountant by the suppliers is mandatory.

The Agmark and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses are mandatory in the supply of certain commodities and are verified during the opening of technical bids.

Once the bidding process is completed, the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Limited (APTS) platform sends a communique to the bidders asking them to take part in the online reverse tendering system which the state government has made mandatory in all cases where the supply orders exceed ₹One crore.

The price quoted by the lowest bidder (L1) will be declared as the offset price for the reverse tendering.

The materials supplied are subjected to rigorous testing at the Food and Analysis laboratory at Tirumala for assessment of quality ahead of the payment.

The cloth items like uttareeyam (upper cloth) blouse piece and vastrams which are presented to the devotees attending select sevas like Kalyanotsavams are sent to state Silk Board in Tamil Nadu for testing.

Talking to The Hindu, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao said that there are several occasions where the suppliers fail to meet the prescribed specifications in the supply of commodities which are set on par with the standards of FSSAI and Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

While the chances of rejection are high in the supply of dry grapes, cardamom, cashew nuts, dry chillies and tamarind it is very less with regard to ghee that is supplied mostly in tankers (partially in tins) and sugar.

As the supply of ghee aggregates 40% of the total cost of the purchases a separate committee of experts constituted for the purpose undertake a physically verification of the plant before finalizing the tenders.