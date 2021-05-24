e-Pass must for travel during curfew hours in State, say police

VIJAYAWADA

24 May 2021 23:21 IST

The State police department has asked the public to plan inter-State travel according to the curfew timings imposed in the State as well as the neighbouring States.

In the wake of concerns over e-pass issuance for inter-State travel, the Office of the Director General of Police said that there will be no restrictions on inter-State and within the State travel between 6 a.m. and 12 noon during curfew relaxation hours. However, if one needs to travel within the State or cross borders during the curfew time (12 noon to 6 a.m.) passes from the respective States should be obtained.

e-Pass by the State police can be obtained from appolice.gov.in and similar passes from other States can be obtained online through their respective websites.

The release stated that Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha governments made e-pass mandatory for incoming people round the clock.

As Karnataka did not have an e-pass system yet, the A.P. police will also issue passes for travel in that State but the decision of the Karnataka government will be final.