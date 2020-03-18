e-panta will be a milestone in farm sector: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that e-panta will be a milestone in the agriculture sector.

At a review meeting on ‘e-panta’ on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the revenue and agriculture departments would have to jointly take up e-cropping. Develop standard operating procedures from the same. Identify the agricultural lands which are under borewells, he said.

The e-panta would help the government in taking steps to ensure remunerative prices to the agricultural produce. Linking e-panta with banks would help the farmers in sanctioning of loans in time, he said and added that the farmers would also get the loans for the crops which they had raised. Also, it would be useful in availing the crop insurance.

In the past, the farmers faced problems due to uploading the information on web land and a similar problem should not crop up again, the Chief Minister said. He asked officials to ensure that every farmer was registered under e-panta. The government would be able to monitor the prices in the market and intervene through rythu bharosa centres if the farmer was incurring losses. As it would be possible to know which crops the farmers had cultivated in advance, necessary planning could be done to market the same, Mr. Jagan added.