e-Office software in all government departments in Andhra Pradesh to be upgraded between May 17 and 25

Published - May 15, 2024 07:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Central government has instructed all State governments to upgrade the application to the latest version

Sambasiva Rao M.

All the government departments and offices in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for upgradation of their e-Office software to the latest version between May 17 and 25.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-Office application was launched by the Central government to improve transparency and efficiency in the delivery of services in all the States.

The NIC regularly releases the latest versions of the application to overcome the technical limitations of the older ones. As the technical support for the older versions has been discontinued by the NIC, the Central government has instructed all the State governments to upgrade the application to the latest version 7.x.

The NIC team in New Delhi fixes schedules for each State to upgrade the software. Fourteen States have already upgraded their software so far.

“The e-Office software in the State will be upgraded between May 17 and 25,” ITE&C Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar said in a statement on May 15 (Wednesday).

The NIC has scheduled the software upgrade in Maharashtra, Kerala and the CBSE in the same phase.

The e-Office files are stored in a highly secured and encrypted format, ensuring data security. The NIC maintains a disaster recovery backup for all the files. No user can edit, update or delete a part or full file once the recording is done on the e-File. All files are permanently stored in the database maintained by the NIC and are 100% tamperproof, said Mr. Sasidhar.

