Andhra PradeshVijayawada 06 July 2021 00:16 IST
e-National Lok Adalat on July 10
Updated: 06 July 2021 00:16 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) is conducting e-National Lok Adalat under the aegis of its patron-in-chief and High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on July 10, according to a press release by APSLSA member-secretary Chinnamsetty Raju.
He stated that the Lok Adalat would settle pending as well as pre-litigation cases in 13 districts. The parties to the disputes could approach the respective legal services institutions for the settlement of their cases.
