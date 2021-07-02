e-National Lok Adalat by HC panel on July 10

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2021 00:22 IST

The AP High Court Legal Services Committee is organising an e-National Lok Adalat under the aegis of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on July 10.

Committee secretary M.V. Ramana Kumari stated in a press release that the Lok Adalat in virtual mode would settle cases related to motor vehicle accident claims, land acquisition, banks, revenue appeals and Negotiable Instruments Act among others.

The parties to disputes have been asked to send proposals to aphclsc@gmail.com

