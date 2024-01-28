E-lottery of reconstituted plots in Amaravati put off to February 5

January 28, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) on January 27 postponed the conduct of the scheduled e-lottery for allotment of reconstituted/alternative plots to some beneficiaries of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) from Inavolu, Sakhamuru, Nelapadu, Thullur and Ananthavaram villages in Amaravati, to February 5.

A CRDA release said the third round of e-lottery that was to be held on January 27 was put off as the farmers concerned stayed away in spite of being served notices twice recently.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the farmers led by Amaravati JAC convener P. Sudhakar submitted a memorandum to the CRDA officials, wherein they argued that conducting an e-lottery was in violation of the High Court direction, which mandated that “the allotment of reconstituted plots shall be done within 30 days from the date of physical marking, by a draw of lots in an objective and transparent manner with due publicity under video cover while ensuring the presence of not less than one-third of the total number of land owners at that time.”

The farmers insisted that the CRDA was supposed to conduct a ‘physical lottery’ in the presence of at least 1/3rd of the landowners and that reasonable notice had not been given, and it amounted to violation of the HC order, which was to comply with No. 11(3) of the LPS Rules.