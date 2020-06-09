E-learning assuming importance in the present times: DSNLU V-C

Vice-Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) S. Surya Prakash has said that e-learning was assuming importance, in the changed scenario of COVID-19, and emphasised the importance of e-libraries.

Delivering the keynote address, at the fifth webinar on “Virtual library services combating digital learning and knowledge,” organised by the DSNLU in association with the Association of Indian Law Libraries and the A.P. Library Association on Monday, Prof. Surya Prakash described about various MOOCs and Open Educational Resources (OERs), which were helpful to strengthen the teaching and learning process. He highlighted the pivotal role played by libraries in teaching and learning activities.

The webinar was moderated by Akash Singh, convener, AILL Webinar Series.

Head, Central Library, Dravidian University, Visakhapatnam, M. Doraswamy, gave a detailed report on the concept of digital and virtual libraries and explained that virtual libraries have the best potential to reach out to optimum number of users. He described about the advantages and disadvantages of virtual libraries at large.

Librarian from IIM Bangalore, Rama Patnaik, elaborated about digital pedagogy and detailed about the services provided in e-environment to the users of IIM Bangalore library. She described as to how the libraries were addressing the needs of students and faculty members during this global pandemic. The guest speakers interacted and answered the questions raised by participants.

Head, Justice TPS Chawla Library, NLUD, Priya Rai, and Consultant Advisor, APLA, Achla Munigal, AILL Members Rajesh Jampani and R. Leela Kumari spoke.

The webinar was attended by over 450 participants over Zoom platform and 5,600 plus users on Facebook. E-certificates were given away to the participants.