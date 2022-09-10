Andhra Pradesh

e-KYC of 75% farmers completed in W.G., says Collector

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Saturday said that the e-KYC process of 75% of the farmers had been completed within the stipulated time to enable them to claim the aid under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the district. 

The farmers who hold land are eligible to get Rs.6,000 financial aid annually from the Centre under the scheme for which they are required to complete the e-KYC process. 

In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said that the Centre had granted Rs.5 lakh incentive to the district for the achievement and the money would be used to create facilities in the Agriculture Department office.


