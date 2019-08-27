e-KYC enrolment to continue at Mee Seva

The e-KYC enrolment of all ration card holders will continue at the 100 Mee Seva centres in addition to 2,803 ration shops in the district, said District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar.

Mr. Samuel Anand Kumar told reporters here on the sidelines of Spandana grievance programme, that the ration supply would be continued even for those card holders not enrolled in e-KYC. In addition to ration shops, 100 Mee Seva centres are also being opened for e-KYC enrolment.

All ration card holders should be enrolled in e-KYC. Accordingly, 98,000 card holders in the district have been identified but only 59,500 family members, out of 3,37,565 have been enrolled so far.

Directions have been given to panchayat secretaries and agriculture extension officers to enrol members through Praja Sadhikara Survey (PSS) through tabs and mobile phones. Till now, the exercise is being taken up by only municipal staff in municipal areas. Due to more targets and shortage of time, 100 Mee Seva centres have been instructed to take up Aadhaar update process of all aadhaar card holders. Candidates aged below 15 years should complete the enrolment by September 10, 2019. The enrolment process would be taken up in schools and staff would attend the duties.