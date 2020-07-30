e-hundi set up at Padmavathi temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced the e-hundi facility at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur, on the lines of the Srivari temple at Tirumala.

‘Govinda’ app

Devotees can now make their contributions online to the temple by visiting the TTD website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in or through the ‘Govinda’ mobile app.

The online facility is available both for the devotees already registered on the website and the app, and the commoners.

Devotees can make contributions with debit and credit cards after submitting details such as name, email account, phone numbers and address, a statement issued by the TTD said.