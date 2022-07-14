e-Hospital awards given away to hospitals, doctors, staff

e-Hospital software being used in 54 facilities in State, says official

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare presented the 'best performance' awards to 20 hospitals, doctors, data entry operators and others at the e-Hospitals Awards ceremony held in the city on Thursday.

Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar said that the State government was effectively implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ever since it was introduced in January 2022.

He said e-Hospital software has 12 modules under which all the information related to the patients, infrastructure and others would be made available.

He said the e-Hospital software developed by National Informatics Centre is now being implemented in 54 hospitals in the State. He said so far 13.35 lakh patient registrations, 42,926 lab reports, 13,896 clinical treatments, 151 radiology diagnoses were recorded and 9,047 electronic health records of patients were created.

Dr. B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi of Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, Dr. P. Venkat Buddha of GGH, Kakinada and Dr. T. Bharathi of GGH, Tirupati and representatives of Eluru, Vizianagaram and Rajamahendravaram district hospitals, Kavali, Araku and Ramachandrapuram Area Hospitals were given the best performance awards.

Best performing data entry operators, rollout managers, and doctors at UPHCs were also given the awards and felicitated.