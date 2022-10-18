E-Governance and apps are the way forward, says official

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

State Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar on Tuesday said futuristic outcomes were made possible through e-governance and applications that strengthened the delivery mechanism of the curriculum and the administration.

Mr. Bhaskar was speaking after the launch of four apps- Teaching Learning app, Grievance Redressal app, Internships app and Students’ Information Management app. The department also released 17 textbooks on life skills and skill development courses, the content for was had been generated by teachers in Government Degree Colleges.

Skill Hub Chairman V.V.V.S. Subbarao said compilation of the content for the new courses had been completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India Manager Ranga Rajan, principals and placement officers of various colleges, content generators and officers of the academic cell participated in the programme.

Job Mela

The department also organised a mega job mela at SRR & CVR Government College. Around 750 students from 165 Government Degree Colleges across the State participated. Representatives of 12 supply chain and distribution companies participated in the job drive to select eligible candidates for their respective organisaitons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Commissionerate of College Education also released a manual comprising the various academic initiatives being implemented by the department in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP), the National Institutional Ranging Framework (NIRF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Director of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Satyanarayana said such initiative were crucial to general job opportunities for students. He said the new set of textbooks were ready and teachers and students should make the best of the fresh components added to the academic curriculum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app