E-Governance and apps are the way forward, says official

State Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar on Tuesday said futuristic outcomes were made possible through e-governance and applications that strengthened the delivery mechanism of the curriculum and the administration.

Mr. Bhaskar was speaking after the launch of four apps- Teaching Learning app, Grievance Redressal app, Internships app and Students’ Information Management app. The department also released 17 textbooks on life skills and skill development courses, the content for was had been generated by teachers in Government Degree Colleges.

Skill Hub Chairman V.V.V.S. Subbarao said compilation of the content for the new courses had been completed.

State Bank of India Manager Ranga Rajan, principals and placement officers of various colleges, content generators and officers of the academic cell participated in the programme.

Job Mela

The department also organised a mega job mela at SRR & CVR Government College. Around 750 students from 165 Government Degree Colleges across the State participated. Representatives of 12 supply chain and distribution companies participated in the job drive to select eligible candidates for their respective organisaitons.

The Commissionerate of College Education also released a manual comprising the various academic initiatives being implemented by the department in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP), the National Institutional Ranging Framework (NIRF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Director of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Satyanarayana said such initiative were crucial to general job opportunities for students. He said the new set of textbooks were ready and teachers and students should make the best of the fresh components added to the academic curriculum.