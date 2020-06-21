E. Godavari’s COVID toll rises to 9

A 50-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after displaying symptoms of coronavirus was declared brought dead by doctors, at Gollivilli village of Uppalaguptam mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday.
Doctors later confirmed that the man was suffering from coronavirus.
Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Ch. Bhavani Shankar said that the man, along with his family, had returned to Amalapuram from Vijayawada on Friday. The family checked into a hotel in Amalapuram as he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
“The 50-year-old man was declared brought dead by doctors at KIMS Hospital in Amalapuram on Sunday morning. The total COVID-19 death toll in East Godavari district now stands at nine as of Sunday,” said District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik. This was the first death due to COVID-19 in the Konaseema area of the district.
