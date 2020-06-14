Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 14 June 2020 23:33 IST
E. Godavari cases cross500-mark
East Godavari district surpassed 500 COVID cases as of Sunday, with 37 more testing positive. The tally in the district has climbed to 531.
District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik said that 24 of the new cases were reported from Chennuru village in Rayavaram mandal.
While some of them had a travel history to Gollala Mamidaa, the COVID hotspot in the district, six had tested positive on returning from Vijayawada.
