E. Godavari bags two national awards

KAKINADA

24 April 2021 23:47 IST

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday received two national awards in rural development and governance from the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj during the virtual celebrations of the National Panchayat Raj Day.

The Kakinada rural mandal has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) for delivering best services in the areas including sanitation, e-governance, revenue generation, and civic services such as drinking water and rural infrastructure facilities.

G.Ragampeta panchayat of Peddapuram mandal has won the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for better planning and management of resources. The Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj has appraised the services of the rural bodies during the financial year 2019-20.

Advertising

Advertising