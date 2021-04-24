Andhra Pradesh

E. Godavari bags two national awards

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday received two national awards in rural development and governance from the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj during the virtual celebrations of the National Panchayat Raj Day.

The Kakinada rural mandal has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) for delivering best services in the areas including sanitation, e-governance, revenue generation, and civic services such as drinking water and rural infrastructure facilities.

G.Ragampeta panchayat of Peddapuram mandal has won the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for better planning and management of resources. The Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj has appraised the services of the rural bodies during the financial year 2019-20.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 11:48:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/e-godavari-bags-two-national-awards/article34403504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY