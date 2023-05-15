ADVERTISEMENT

E-chits app to ensure better regulation of chit fund business in Andhra Pradesh 

May 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All chit fund transactions will be done through the application, says Reveneue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and IG (Registration & Stamps) V. Ramakrishna releasing a poster on ‘E-chits’ application at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on May 15 (Monday) launched ‘E-chits’ application of the Registration and Stamps Department. The application is aimed at ensuring better regulation of the chit fund businesses in the State.

“All chit fund transactions will be done through that application which was developed by the Registration and Stamps Department, keeping in view the increasing number of cases of cheating of customers by chit fund companies,” said the Minister after launching the application.   

The officials concerned would accord online approvals to transactions for which the companies have to ensure all the necessary compliances through the E-chits platform. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the E-chits application would usher in transparency in the chit fund business and prevent duping of customers. 

He said people keen on subscribing to chit funds could check through the app whether the companies they were looking for were registered. They could get in touch with the assistant registrars of chits present in each district headquarters. 

People can obtain more details about the initiative from the website https://echits.rs.ap.gov.in 

Inspector General (Registration and Stamps) V. Ramakrishna and other senior officers were present. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US