ADVERTISEMENT

E. Chandrasekhar Reddy takes charge as in-charge EO of Srisailam temple

Published - October 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

E. Chandrasekhar Reddy taking over as the incharge Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

E. Chandrasekhar Reddy took charge as the in-charge Executive Officer of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Saturday. After assuming office, Mr. Reddy interacted with officials of various departments and asked them to complete the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming auspicious Karthika Masam festivities. He stressed the provision of hassle-free darshan and accommodation to the pilgrims, drinking water supply, regulating the queue lines and traffic, arrangements for parking of vehicles, and maintaining sanitation. He also directed the officials to conduct the ‘Lakshadeeparchana’, ‘Pushkarini Harathi’, ‘Jwala Thoranam’, ‘Punyanadi Harathi’, and other rituals on Mondays of the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US