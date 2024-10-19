GIFT a SubscriptionGift
E. Chandrasekhar Reddy takes charge as in-charge EO of Srisailam temple

Published - October 19, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
E. Chandrasekhar Reddy taking over as the incharge Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Saturday.

E. Chandrasekhar Reddy taking over as the incharge Executive Officer of Srisailam temple on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

E. Chandrasekhar Reddy took charge as the in-charge Executive Officer of the Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Saturday. After assuming office, Mr. Reddy interacted with officials of various departments and asked them to complete the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming auspicious Karthika Masam festivities. He stressed the provision of hassle-free darshan and accommodation to the pilgrims, drinking water supply, regulating the queue lines and traffic, arrangements for parking of vehicles, and maintaining sanitation. He also directed the officials to conduct the ‘Lakshadeeparchana’, ‘Pushkarini Harathi’, ‘Jwala Thoranam’, ‘Punyanadi Harathi’, and other rituals on Mondays of the month.

